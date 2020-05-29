Dunwoody Market Trail takes visitors around the world

It would usually take more than one day to enjoy authentic Greek pastries, Italian sandwiches, and Israeli delicacies — and it would certainly require a passport. But thanks to a new concept in Dunwoody, visitors can easily take a culinary tour of the world, without ever leaving the city’s limits.

We spent the morning exploring the Dunwoody Market Trail, following a roadmap set by the Metro Atlanta city’s marking organization, Discover Dunwoody. So what is the Market Trail, exactly? It’s a collection of unique restaurants and marketplaces located in the city, designed to take visitors “off the beaten path” and into some of the area’s hidden culinary treasures.

Our “morning on the move” began at Cafe Intermezzo, a European-style coffeehouse with several locations throughout Metro Atlanta. There’s an extensive menu of food and drinks at the Cafe (including small plates, pasta dishes, and breakfast foods), not to mention dozens and dozens of pastries and coffee. Right now, owners at Cafe Intermezzo are preparing to re-open the Dunwoody location, which has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next up, we enjoyed a taste of Italy at E. 48th Street Market, a family-run grocery owned by Charlie and Anita Augello, who created the market as a way to bring New York City neighborhood markets to Dunwoody. Inside, you’ll find plenty of ingredients necessary to create Italian dishes, not to mention a daily menu of sandwiches, salads, and pizza which can be enjoyed on the front patio.

Finally, we wrapped things up at Alon’s Bakery & Market, a local favorite created by Executive Chef-Owner Alon Balshan back in 1992. Born in Israel, Balshan moved to the United States back in the 1980s, eventually opening the first Alon’s Bakery location in Morningside before expanded to his second (and larger) location in Dunwoody. Alon’s has become a local favorite thanks to its handmade selection of breads, cakes, and pastries.

Of course, those are just three of the stops featured on the Dunwoody Market Trail — and each establishment has various plans in place to address social distancing and customer safety. For more information on all of the included restaurants and marketplaces, click here.