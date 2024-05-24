Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 24, 2024

Here's the guests and special segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for May 24, 2024.

MomoCon takes over Downtown Atlanta: From a Disney princess to a Guinness World Record holder, the guest list at this weekend’s MomoCon is packed with out-of-this-world talent.

MomoCon is an annual celebration of animation, comics, and gaming — or, as organizers like to say, "geek culture" — and it takes over the Georgia World Congress Center Friday through Monday. The convention drew a crowd of 48,000 last year and is expected to hit at least 50,000 this time around — which means Downtown Atlanta will be packed with cosplaying fans dressed as their favorite characters from Japanese anime, Marvel comic books, Disney classics, and more. READ FULL STORY.

Burgers with Buck visits Sweet Auburn BBQ: Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the cooking out season, but if you don't want to do all the work, Sweet Auburn BBQ is here to help. Burgers with Buck visited the Virginia Highland restaurant to see how they are combining two of Buck Lanford's passions - burgers and barbecue.

The enthralling world of "Bollywed": The FUSE series "Bollywed" looks at the booming world of Bollywood culture and fashion through an iconic business selling beautiful wedding dresses. The show's stars Chandan and Roop Singh chatted with Alex Whittler about the family business and the art of making wedding dresses.

Barbecue tips from Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Laura Rea Dickey, the dynamic CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, demos BBQ for Memorial Day weekend and shares practical tips and tricks for creating a memorable and stress-free barbecue.

Karen Clark Shields on her new tour: Legendary gospel singer Karen Clark Shield is gearing up for another tour after the release of her new album 'The Return.' Good Day's Jonathan Stacey got the chance to speak with Sheard as she opened up about the month's ahead and what inspires her to create.

Shari Nycole's guide to celebrating yourself: If you ever feel like you don't take time out for yourself, now is the time to change that. Radio personality Shari Nycole joined Joanne Feldman with tips to help you celebrate yourself.