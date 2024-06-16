Man found stabbed near Olympia Building, group arrested

Several people were arrested Friday evening after police found a man stabbed near the Olympia Building in Five Points.

Police reported to the scene at 7:45 p.m. where they discovered the injured 59-year-old.

He was taken to the hospital while law enforcement opened an investigation.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a dispute with multiple people leading up to the stabbing. That group was detained shortly after the incident and are now in custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspects have been identified.