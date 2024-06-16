Co-workers find Marietta woman dead after not showing up to work

article

A Marietta woman was found dead in her apartment over the weekend after not showing up to work.

The 42-year-old woman's co-workers told police they were worried after she didn't show up for work Sunday morning, so they decided to drive by to check on her. When they got there, they said the door was closed but unlocked, and she was lying on the floor with visible cuts.

They immediately called Marietta police to the apartment complex located at 425 Williams Drive.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ 425 Williams Drive in Marietta on June 16, 2024.

Police believe the woman was attacked and killed inside her apartment overnight. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, and there's been no word of a suspect.

"This is not a neighborhood that we normally have anything like this occur in. We have not had any attacks like this in the area," Officer Chuck McPhilamy told FOX 5 Atlanta. "We don't believe that this is something that there's a random person is on the loose."

The police said they will not release her name until her family has been notified of her death.

Detectives are trying to collect statements and evidence now. Anyone with information about who could have attacked the victim is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. You can reach out to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if you have information and wish to remain anonymous.