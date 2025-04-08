Library Dads help Atlanta fathers and kids bond over reading

The Brief The metro Atlanta group Library Dads began less than a year ago and has already expanded to a second library. The group gives fathers the chance to connect with their young kids and foster a love of reading. The group also wants to help fathers stay connected outside the library, building connections that could last a lifetime.



A metro Atlanta dad is harnessing the power of reading through a new organization he founded called The Library Dads. It all started with his daughter early on, reading to her since birth and taking frequent trips to the library. Now, his group gives other fathers the chance to experience that same bonding over books.

The Library Dads are the conductors on an adventure through the world of stories. This train is full steam ahead, and a book is their one-way ticket. Their most recent link-up at Wolf Creek Library was a booked-up affair. The group has entered a new chapter of participation, with many fathers joining for the first time.

Vince Chukwukelu discovered the event through Instagram and brought his 16-month-old son to show him that literacy is his passport to a brighter future.

"Reading is fundamental. The sooner you can get a book in front of them so they can just get acclimated with it and just get used to it, the better off," he said.

What they're saying:

Library Dads founder Khari Arnold grew up just five minutes from Wolf Creek Library. He was exposed to reading early on by his mother and grandmother - a librarian who was the first person to ever read to him. It's no wonder he wanted to share that appreciation with his daughter. She's 2 years old now. Arnold's been reading to her since she was a newborn. They took their first trip to the library together when she was just 4 months old. Arnold fell in love with the experience so much that he wanted to share it with other dads. The response has been life-changing.

Library Dads founder Khari Arnold (FOX 5)

"I've had a dad tell me that before he found our group, he was at home dang near depressed. He's been to every library link-up we've had since," Arnold said.

Dig deeper:

He started small, asking friends from Westlake High School and Howard University to help. In under a year, Library Dads has expanded to a second library in northwest Atlanta. They had their most recent link-up on April 5. The events are built on three pillars. First, there is bonding time. Fathers are encouraged to spend about half an hour connecting with their children through play. Then, it is time to break out the stories. The little explorers and their dads are turned loose in the children's library to bond over the second pillar: books. This is the part that Arnold says should be replicated at home.

"I think you start with the understanding you’re able to bond with your child by participating in this every day," Arnold said. "You’re gonna wanna do it."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A recent Library Dads link-up. (FOX 5)

The fun isn't just for the kiddos. The group's third pillar is brotherhood. The fathers find ways to stay connected outside the library, building connections that could last a lifetime.

"You can’t go through this journey alone," Arnold said. "One of our favorite sayings is 'It's one thing to have men in your circle. It's another to have men in your corner.' We're increasing the joy on the fatherhood journey while increasing the literacy of our children at the same time."

What you can do:

Arnold admits he couldn't have developed this initiative without his wife's support. So, for the next Library Dads link-up, moms are invited.

It will be held on April 26. You can get more information by checking out The Library Dads on Instagram.