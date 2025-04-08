4 family members, including 2-year-old, killed in Perry mobile home

The Brief Four family members, including a toddler, were found dead in a Perry mobile home during a wellness check.

Police say the killings were likely targeted; a person of interest is being questioned.

The GBI is assisting with the investigation, and autopsies are underway.

Authorities are investigating a tragic incident in Perry where four relatives, including a toddler, were found dead in a mobile home on Gaines Drive.

What we know:

According to the Perry Police Department, officers discovered the bodies around 6:45 p.m. on April 4 while conducting a wellness check. The victims were identified as Beaulah Robinson, 82; Michelle Joiner, 51; Tuquondea Robinson, 37; and an unnamed 2-year-old child.

What they're saying:

Police say all the victims were related, and the incident appears to be isolated. Investigators believe the suspect may have had a prior relationship with at least one of the victims. A person of interest is currently being questioned, according to local news outlet WMAZ.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the case, and the victims' bodies were sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.

Perry is located just south of Warner Robins in central Georgia.