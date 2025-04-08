Woman killed, deputy shot during I-75 high-speed chase in South Georgia

The Brief A high-speed chase on I-75 ended in a shootout near Exit 109 in Dooly County. The driver, a woman, was killed after allegedly shooting and injuring a deputy. The GBI is investigating; the deputy’s injuries are not life-threatening.



A high-speed chase that began in South Georgia ended in gunfire early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and a deputy injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI says the pursuit began shortly after 2 a.m. on April 4, when Cook County deputies attempted to pull over a Cadillac sedan for speeding over 100 mph on Interstate 75. When the driver refused to stop, the chase continued northbound through multiple counties.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit, which came to a dramatic end near Exit 109 in Dooly County. Deputies used a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to disable the fleeing vehicle.

As officers approached the car, the driver allegedly opened fire, striking one of the deputies. Law enforcement returned fire, fatally wounding the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver. The identity of the deputy also has not been released.

Additionally, it is unknown why the woman refused to pull over.

What's next:

The GBI has taken over the investigation at the request of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office. Once completed, the case will be handed over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.