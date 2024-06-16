Car bursts into flames at DeKalb County gas station

Firefighters rushed to a DeKalb County gas station to put out a car that had burst into flames Sunday afternoon.

Thick, black smoke emanated from the Chevron gas station located at 3577 Chamblee Tucker Road.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photographer witnessed the fire at around 3 p.m. and captured video of what appeared to be two firefighters rushing around the car to put it out. At one point, it looked like debris was flying from the hood of the car.

It's not yet clear what caused the car to catch on fire. DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed no one was injured.