Car bursts into flames at DeKalb County gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2024 5:43pm EDT
DeKalb County
Car catches on fire at Chevron gas station

FOX 5 photographer Michael Moore captured video of a car on fire at the Chevron gas station located at 3577 Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta on June 16, 2024.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters rushed to a DeKalb County gas station to put out a car that had burst into flames Sunday afternoon.

Thick, black smoke emanated from the Chevron gas station located at 3577 Chamblee Tucker Road.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photographer witnessed the fire at around 3 p.m. and captured video of what appeared to be two firefighters rushing around the car to put it out. At one point, it looked like debris was flying from the hood of the car.

Image 1 of 10

Chevron gas station located at 3577 Chamblee Tucker Road.

It's not yet clear what caused the car to catch on fire. DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed no one was injured.