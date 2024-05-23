Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 23, 2024

Here's all the guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for May 23, 2024.

Halidom Eatery opening in southeast Atlanta: Lunch orders can be tricky; one person wants pizza, another wants tacos, and another is in the mood for sushi. So, how do you please everyone in the office without having to run around all over town?

Easy: you head to a place like Southeast Atlanta’s Halidom Eatery.

The city’s newest food hall officially opens tomorrow at 1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside. READ FULL STORY.

For more information on the new food hall — including a full directory and listing of upcoming events — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning, getting a "taste" of this new addition to the eclectic and exciting Atlanta culinary scene!

Burgers with Buck meet the winner of Atlanta Burger Week: Smiley's Burger Club doesn't even have a permanent home yet, but their tasty patties took home the big prize in this year's Atlanta Burger Week. Burger's with Buck decided to take a visit to their temporary location to try out the winning burger.

The life-changing surprises on "Relative Race": After searching unsuccessfully for many years, 29-year-old Joselyn "JoJo" Mason finally met members of her biological family through the help of a competition reality show, "Relative Race," which streams on BYUtv.

Skift's Memorial Day travel tips: AAA expects a major weekend for air travel and especially road trips this Memorial Day. Sarah Kopit, Editor in Chief of Skift, the leading travel industry news site, gives tips on what to expect along with tips for Memorial Day and summer travel.

Enjoy the outdoors at Georgia campgrounds: More people are choosing to disconnect and slow things down for a vacation in the great outdoors. Kampgrounds of America's Diane Eichler talks about camping trends and some of the best campgrounds that are just a drive away from metro Atlanta.

Lisa Washington's early summer salad recipes: If you're tasked with bringing a salad to your Memorial Day celebration, make it the star of the party. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has a few ideas that showcase in-season produce.