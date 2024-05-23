Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 23, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 23, 2024 11:11am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's all the guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for May 23, 2024.

First look at SE Atlanta's Halidom Eatery

Halidom Eater is Atlanta's newest food hall and features a dozen food and drink concepts inside.

Halidom Eatery opening in southeast Atlanta: Lunch orders can be tricky; one person wants pizza, another wants tacos, and another is in the mood for sushi. So, how do you please everyone in the office without having to run around all over town?

Easy: you head to a place like Southeast Atlanta’s Halidom Eatery.

The city’s newest food hall officially opens tomorrow at 1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside. READ FULL STORY

For more information on the new food hall — including a full directory and listing of upcoming events — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning, getting a "taste" of this new addition to the eclectic and exciting Atlanta culinary scene!

Meet the 2024 Atlanta Burger Week winner

They don't even have a brick-and-mortar restaurant location, but that is about to change for Smiley's Burger Club. Buck Lanford visited the team's temporary spot to try their award-winning burger.

Burgers with Buck meet the winner of Atlanta Burger Week: Smiley's Burger Club doesn't even have a permanent home yet, but their tasty patties took home the big prize in this year's Atlanta Burger Week. Burger's with Buck decided to take a visit to their temporary location to try out the winning burger. 

The surprise reunions of 'Relative Race'

There's a lot more than the $50,000 grand prize on the line on 'Relative Race,' a show that combines the thrills with a race around the country with the surprise discovery of long-lost family members. Joselyn Mason and her sister Tiara Cole were contestants on the latest season, and they talked with Alex Whittler about the life-changing experience.

The life-changing surprises on "Relative Race": After searching unsuccessfully for many years, 29-year-old Joselyn "JoJo" Mason finally met members of her biological family through the help of a competition reality show, "Relative Race," which streams on BYUtv.

Memorial Day travel tips with Skift

Millions of Americans are hitting the road or the skies for Memorial Day weekend. Travel industry site Skift's Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit has some tips to help your travel go more smoothly.

Skift's Memorial Day travel tips: AAA expects a major weekend for air travel and especially road trips this Memorial Day. Sarah Kopit, Editor in Chief of Skift, the leading travel industry news site, gives tips on what to expect along with tips for Memorial Day and summer travel.

Get away from it all at Georgia campgrounds

More people are choosing to disconnect and slow things down for a vacation in the great outdoors. Kampgrounds of America's Diane Eichler talks about camping trends and some of the best campgrounds that are just a drive away from metro Atlanta.

Enjoy the outdoors at Georgia campgrounds: More people are choosing to disconnect and slow things down for a vacation in the great outdoors. Kampgrounds of America's Diane Eichler talks about camping trends and some of the best campgrounds that are just a drive away from metro Atlanta.

Easy early summer salads with Lisa Washington

If you're tasked with bringing a salad to your Memorial Day celebration, make it the star of the party. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has a few ideas that showcase in-season produce.

Lisa Washington's early summer salad recipes: If you're tasked with bringing a salad to your Memorial Day celebration, make it the star of the party. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has a few ideas that showcase in-season produce.