Your 1st look inside Southeast Atlanta’s new food hall Halidom Eatery

Lunch orders can be tricky; one person wants pizza, another wants tacos, and another is in the mood for sushi. So, how do you please everyone in the office without having to run around all over town?

Easy: you head to a place like Southeast Atlanta’s Halidom Eatery.

The city’s newest food hall officially opens tomorrow at 1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the first look inside. The 14,000-square-foot venue hosts 11 different food concepts, and features a craft cocktail bar, indoor and outdoor seating, a private event space, and a 2-acre park outside. The hall’s ownership team says several regular events are already planned for Halidom Eatery diners, including a Sunday "Boozy Brunch" for adults and a kids activity day every other Saturday for families. Oh, and for the performers among you — we’re told there will be live music on select Mondays, along with special open mic nights!

But back to the food. The current Halidom Eatery lineup consists of (in alphabetical order): Buena Papa Fry Bar, Deallo's Seafood, Grind Time Coffee Co., Just Dogs ATL, Locale Island Eats, Luca's Brooklyn Pizzeria, Luze Mexicano Cocina, Mad Dads Philly's, Mango Indian Grill, Press Waffle Co., and Wasabi Sushi & Ramen. Hours for the food hall and its food concepts inside are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on the new food hall — including a full directory and listing of upcoming events — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning, getting a "taste" of this new addition to the eclectic and exciting Atlanta culinary scene!