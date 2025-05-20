Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 20, 2025

Stone Mountain Park zip lines:

We love spending time on local lakes here at Good Day Atlanta. And, of course, adventure is always at the top of our list, especially when it involves zip lines.

So, when we heard the name of the newest attraction at Stone Mountain Park, we knew we absolutely needed to spend a morning there checking it out: the Lakeside Zip Line Adventure Course!

This morning on Good Day, we climbed into the treetops and soared across the lake at thrilling speeds thanks to the new addition to the Adventure Outpost at Stone Mountain Park. The Lakeside Zip Line Adventure Course opened in mid-March, bringing a half-dozen zip lines and a series of aerial obstacles to the outdoor destination. Park staffers say the longest of the zip lines reach up to 400 feet in length, which means you’ll get plenty of time to look around and enjoy the fantastic views (while also probably screaming at the top of your lungs!).

Prices for the course start at $39.99 per person, and it’s reserved for guests 10 and older; the weight requirement is 45 to 250 pounds. We’re told each adventure begins with a safety briefing and practice session, so don’t worry if you’re a zip line novice! And don’t forget, a $20 daily parking pass (or $40 annual pass) is required to enter Stone Mountain Park.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other activities available at the Adventure Outpost at Stone Mountain Park, just in case your friends and family members aren’t feeling quite as adventurous as you! Kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and hydro bikes are all available for rent on Stone Mountain Lake, and lake tours (aboard one of the park’s pontoon boats) are also available.

