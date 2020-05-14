Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 14, 2020

Sharpsburg market & bakery offering “Donut Drops” to community: Full story here

LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitman on Good Day Atlanta: The job market is shaky right now, but there are companies that are hiring. If you're looking for a new job in your current industry or you're thinking of a career change, listen up. LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann joins us via Skype with ways to make yourself marketable and prepare for a virtual job interview. For more information on Blair Heitmann or LinkedIn click here.

Tips for healthcare workers dealing with stress and PTSD from Dr. John Delony: Healthcare workers are our modern-day heroes as they are on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus. Many of these workers are dealing with stress and PTSD. Dr. John Delony talks to Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant about tips that can help them as they deal with these new emotions. For more information on Dr. John Delony click here.

Super Producer Sean Garrett talks music in quarantine: Sean Garrett is an R&B singer, songwriter, and producer from Atlanta credited with penning smash hits for Beyoncé, Usher, Fergie, and Ciara, among many other superstars. Recently, he did a "versus" on Instagram against "The Dream." He says the battle was a fun experience and showed people that he’s written some of their favorite songs. You can follow Sean Garrett on social media @SeanGarrettthepen

Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd on Good Day Atlanta: Mid-May means that berry season is in full swing. And as the warm weather starts to stick around, we will start cooking some of our favorite warm weather foods. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd has tips on enjoying this season's favorite fruit. For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.