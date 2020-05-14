Sharpsburg market & bakery offering 'Donut Drops' to community

If you’ve been to Sharpsburg lately, you might have noticed a big vehicle with a memorable message written on the side: “COVID-19 DONUT DROP RAPID RESPONSE VEHICLE.”

So, where did the vehicle come from — and what exactly are these “donut drops” all about? We took a little road trip to Coweta County to find out.

Heirloom Market Co. is a boutique market, bakery, and coffee shop which opened in Sharpsburg in October of last year. Featuring the work of more than 50 local artists inside, the market also serves breakfast and lunch, specializing in baked goods — something the owners realized could provide a lot of comfort during the coronavirus pandemic. So, wrapping a food truck with the “DONUT DROP” message on the side, Heirloom Market Co. has been making special deliveries to neighborhoods and businesses around the community for the past several weeks. With the purchase of a dozen donuts, Heirloom Market Co. says it will donate a lunch to front line workers.

Right now — Heirloom Market Co. is operating during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Donut orders may be sent to heirloomdonuts@gmail.com. And to check out our “investigation” into the Donut Drop vehicle, click the video player in this article!