Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 10, 2024

Dino Brick Adventure in Doraville:

Here are two proven facts: kids love dinosaurs, and kids love LEGO. So, what happens when you combine the two? You get a Tyrannosaurus-sized exhibition sure to please your family’s future paleontologists and LEGO Masters!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the exclusive first look at Dino Brick Adventure, a six-week pop-up experience created by immersive entertainment company Exhibition Hub and opening Saturday at Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Art Center.

Spread out over 12,000 square feet, the immersive exhibition features both life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and massive LEGO sculptures, creating what Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller calls a "perfect family adventure." Along with those larger-than-life attractions, the experience also includes "dino dig pits," educational activities aimed at teaching kids all about prehistoric creatures, a VR experience, and a LEGO build station where visitors can bring their own "Brick-osaurus" creations to life.

The Exhibition Hub Arts Center is located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville — for more information on Dino Brick Adventure and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying a Jurassic journey!

Tiffany Young, the owner of the Pink Hotel, launches Entrepreneur University: Entrepreneur University (E. University) is a nonprofit designed to teach entrepreneurial skills to youths ages 12-18, who are committed to growing their communities through small business ventures. The organization aims to build strong work ethics, create job placement, and cultivate a "generational wealth mentality." E. University works with more than 100 local entrepreneurs, who register to teach their specialty field to enrollees. The featured entrepreneurs are local mechanics, cosmetologists, electricians, restaurateurs, florists, athletes, and more. The sessions feature hands-on learning, Q&A sessions, and a meal is provided. After the student completes the curriculum, we offer job placement/internships with our entrepreneurs (the Professors). For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries talks Blooms for Mom: To find a location near you click here.