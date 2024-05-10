Dino Brick Adventure stomps its way into Doraville

Here are two proven facts: kids love dinosaurs, and kids love LEGO. So, what happens when you combine the two? You get a Tyrannosaurus-sized exhibition sure to please your family’s future paleontologists and LEGO Masters!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got the exclusive first look at Dino Brick Adventure, a six-week pop-up experience created by immersive entertainment company Exhibition Hub and opening Saturday at Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Art Center.

Spread out over 12,000 square feet, the immersive exhibition features both life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and massive LEGO sculptures, creating what Exhibition Hub executive producer John Zaller calls a "perfect family adventure." Along with those larger-than-life attractions, the experience also includes "dino dig pits," educational activities aimed at teaching kids all about prehistoric creatures, a VR experience, and a LEGO build station where visitors can bring their own "Brick-osaurus" creations to life.

The Exhibition Hub Arts Center is located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville — for more information on Dino Brick Adventure and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying a Jurassic journey!