Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 30, 2023

Immersive Disney experience to open in Atlanta:

You’ve seen the movies. You know the songs. And you absolutely love the characters.

Now, the magical worlds created by Walt Disney Animation Studios are coming to life in a way Atlanta audiences have never seen before.

Tickets are officially available for "Immersive Disney Animation," a high-tech immersive experience set to open in Atlanta’s Armour Yards in May. Developed by Lighthouse Immersive in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the experience uses projection, sound, and interactive technology to allow visitors to walk (or, in the case of "The Little Mermaid," dive) into the beloved worlds of famed Disney films, from classics like "Peter Pan" to the recent Oscar-winning hit "Encanto." "Immersive Disney Animation" made its world premiere in Toronto in December 2022, and has since opened in several U.S. cities including Cleveland, Nashville, and Detroit.

Tickets for the experience start at $29.99 per person and are available for purchase here. The experience is set to open May 1 at Armour Yards, located at 159 Armor Drive in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive preview of Immersive Disney Animation, chatting with Oscar-winner producer J. Miles Dale from inside the Las Vegas experience.

Savoy Automobile Museum:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, the same could be said about automobiles.

"Every car has a story," says Tom Shinall, director of development at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum. "This museum is special because it is multi-generational. It doesn’t matter young or old; coming in, there’s a connection point to cars."

Savoy Automobile Museum opened in December 2021, and has since drawn visitors from around the world with its staggering collection of cars and packed schedule of special programs. Located on a nearly 40-acre property not far from I-75, the museum contains five galleries, four of which feature rotating exhibits and one of which showcases cars from the museum’s permanent collection.

Opening next week — just in time for spring break — is a special exhibit called "75 Years of Porsche," which includes memorable cars from the company’s 75 years in business. Student-built automobiles from Georgia Tech will be highlighted in an exhibit opening in May, and in June, the museum will unveil an exhibit called "Haul of Fame," showcasing iconic American-made pickup trucks.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays, and general admission is $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 3 to 12. For more information on visiting the museum, click here.

Charlette Belle of "Lady Belle": Lady Belle is the lifelong pursuit for Charlette Bell (The Macaronista) to bring the delicate macaron to Georgia, combining French flair with Southern flavor. Charlette is purposeful about sharing culinary heritage to harmonize people, families and cultures. She launched Lady Belle for consumers who have developed an affinity for macarons, perhaps during their European travels or pursuit of extraordinary taste experiences and would like to be able to enjoy them any time the indulgence is desired. She is a Food Network winner for her macrons and is in demand at local coffee and tea shops and is a part Weekend Markets both locally and out of state. For more information click here.

Antoine Allen talks and Claressa Shields talk "Lola 2": When champion amateur boxer and lifelong fighter Lola falls in love and has a baby, she struggles to give up her championship and leave the ring with her career unfinished. The film is available to stream on AllBlk. The first film is streaming on Tubi. "Lola 2" also stars Tamala Jones (Coach), Elise Neal (Sasha), Taja V. Simpson (Lola), Torrei Hart (Chef), Jackie Long (Referee), Roy Jones Jr., and Yahya McClain (Commentator). Watch the trailer for Lola 2 click here.

Dr. Barbara Lash talks breaking barriers in male-dominated spaces: Lash is a former anchor and reporter who now has a successful public speaking platform. Lash talks about being a woman in a male dominated space and celebrating women during women's history month. Now she has a successful business, Coached by B, delivering media, public speaking, and branding coaching for NFL, and NBA players and teams. Follow her on social media @celebritymediacoach