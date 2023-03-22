Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 22, 2023

Atlanta Pizza Truck founders offer pizza-making classes

The founders of the popular Atlanta Pizza Truck say they don’t just want to serve you piping-hot Neapolitan-style pizza — they want to teach you how to make it, too.

That’s why Alessio Lacco and Sofia Arango are now offering pizza-making classes at their kitchen space off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta. Available daily and bookable online, the classes cost $100 per person and include a glass of wine, an appetizer or salad, dessert, and — of course — a pizza, which students will make and then eat straight out of the oven! Lacco and Arango say all students will also leave with an at-home pizza kit, in hopes that they continue to practice long after the class has concluded.

Information on booking classes is available by clicking here — and note, Lacco and Arango say they can also bring the classes to larger groups (like corporate groups or parties) since their kitchen space is limited.

Of course, we couldn’t pass up a chance to go back to school, especially when the "final exam" involved eating an entire pizza! Click the video player in this article to check out our experience in this delicious classroom!

Teyana Taylor fights to give son a better life in 'A Thousand and One'

In the new film 'A Thousand and One,' Teyana Taylor plays the unapologetic and free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her son from the foster care system and tries to keep their secret in 90s New York City. Taylor sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about why she connected with the film, balancing her busy career, and more.

Carlacia Grant discusses latest season of 'Outer Banks' and more

The hit Netflix series 'Outer Banks' follows a close-knit group of teens in search for lost treasure and finding adventure, romance, and mystery along the way. Carlacia Grant plays Cleo on the show, and she joined Joanne Feldman to talk about the latest season.

Reec Swiney's picks for local spring break fun

If you want to keep it local this spring break, there's a lot of fun things to do in metro Atlanta to keep you and the kids occupied all week long. Majic 107.5 radio host Reec Swiney shares his ideas for things to do on the week off.

Reec Swinney gives us some local spring break ideas: Catch Reec weeknights and Saturdays on MAJIC 107.5 