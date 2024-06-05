Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 5, 2024

Published  June 5, 2024 11:32am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Stars bring heart to new movie 'Ezra'

The family dramedy from Bleecker Street stars Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne as the parents of a young boy with autism, both fighting to do what's best for their son.

Atlanta - Star-studded cast brings heart to new film "Ezra": It’s been said that 90% of directing is just getting the casting right — and it’s safe to say in his latest film "Ezra," director Tony Goldwyn got it 100% right.

The family dramedy from Bleecker Street stars Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne as the parents of a young boy with autism, both fighting to do what’s best for their son. Acting legend Robert De Niro also stars in the film, but it’s newcomer William Fitzgerald who steals the show as the title character.

'Les Miserables' returns to the Fox Theatre

The cast and crew of the current national tour of 'Les Miserables' — which opened at The Fox Theatre on Tuesday night — say now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with the blockbuster musical.

"Les Miserables" at the Fox Theatre: Considering it’s been seen by more than 130 million people around the world, there’s a good chance you already know the story and the music of "Les Misérables." But the cast and crew of the current national tour — which opened at The Fox Theatre on Tuesday night — say now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with the blockbuster musical.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at the Fox with cast members from the "Les Misérables" national tour, which will remain on the historic Atlanta stage through Sunday before moving on to Tampa. 

Casting Call for June 5, 2024

Want to have some laughs in the new ''Naked Gun'' film? It and many other productions are looking for extras, and film insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: From grandmothers to skaters, the "Naked Gun" reboot has a role for just about everyone. And BET's comedy series "Zatima" is filming its third season with several background jobs still up for grabs. Follow Tess Hammock on social media.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' back for new season

Your favorite team of FBI profilers is back for a new season after the cliffhanger ending that left the entire 'Criminal Minds' team wondering 'What is Gold Star?' Stars Joe Mantegna and Zach Gilford joined Joanne Feldman to talk about all the mysteries and playing adversaries.

Joe Mantegna and Zach Gilford talk "Criminal Minds: Evolution": In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of "Criminal Minds: Evolution" picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences. 

Entertainment update with Niecey Shaw

The rumor mill is buzzing over the health of Martin Lawrence, and Rihanna is launching a brand-new venture with her Fenty brand. Radio personality Niecey Shaw joins us with all the tea.

Niecey Shaw dishes on the latest in entertainment headlines: Catch Niecey Shaw weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Classix 102.9.