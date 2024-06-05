Musical sensation 'Les Misérables' returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre

Considering it’s been seen by more than 130 million people around the world, there’s a good chance you already know the story and the music of "Les Misérables." But the cast and crew of the current national tour — which opened at The Fox Theatre on Tuesday night — say now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with the blockbuster musical.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time at the Fox with cast members from the "Les Misérables" national tour, which will remain on the historic Atlanta stage through Sunday before moving on to Tampa.

Based on the classic Victor Hugo novel of the same name, "Les Misérables" opened on Broadway in 1987, scoring a dozen Tony Award nominations and winning eight, including Best Musical. The show reached an even wider audience in 2012, when a film version starring Hugh Jackman and the Oscar-winning Anne Hathaway opened in movie theaters.

The current tour stars Broadway veterans Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean and Preston Truman Boyd as Javert, with Haley Dortch making her national tour debut in the role of Fantine (who sings one of the most famous songs in the show, "I Dreamed a Dream").

The current tour stars Broadway veterans Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean and Preston Truman Boyd as Javert, with Haley Dortch making her national tour debut in the role of Fantine (who sings one of the most famous songs in the show, "I Dreamed a Dream").