Douglas County human traffickers sentenced to life

Two men were convicted in unconnected human trafficking cases in Douglas County, according to the county's district attorney. Both will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Case 1

What we know:

Anthony Santiago was found guilty of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The DA's office said Santiago promised to take a 14-year-old runaway home, but, instead, he sexually assaulted her several times. The girl eventually escaped and reported what happened, the DA said.

Santiago was sentenced to 3 life terms without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years in prison.

Case 2

What we know:

Ramierz Morris was found guilty of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

The DA said Morris recruited and sold a 15-year-old girl to multiple men for sex. Morris sold the girl in Douglas and Cobb counties, according to the DA.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

DA urges public awareness

What they're saying:

Douglas County's District Attorney said it's everyone's responsibility to report anything they consider suspicious.

"Human trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum—it thrives in the shadows of our community. That’s why awareness is our first line of defense. When we all work together to learn and recognize the signs and speak up, lives are saved," said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

Racine said the signs of human trafficking are: sudden changes in behavior, isolation, unexplained gifts, or someone having control over another’s movements, finances, or communication.

What you can do:

To report suspected human trafficking, call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.