Casting Call for June 5, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. The new film in the "Naked Gun" series is looking for grandmas of any ethnicity who are 60 and older and skater punks between the age of 18 and 27. The film will be shooting in Duluth on June 6 and 10. Applicants should submit three pictures (a headshot, dated selfie, and full body), their age, height, weight, name and contact info to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject "SKATER PUNK," :GRANDMA #1" or "GRANDMA #2."

2. An Amazon pilot is casting adult family group spectators of any ethnicity and gender and children between the age of 10 and 15. The pilot is filming in Douglasville on June 24. To apply, make a profile at https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. The Tyler Perry-directed show "Zatima" needs hospital visitors, jail guards, inmates, and EM for a film date of June 11 in Atlanta. Submit your name, contact information, age and date of birth, sizes (all clothing + shoe), the city and state of residence, car photo, and two recent pictures (headshot + full body) to zatimaextras@gmail.com with the subject "HOSPITAL BG 6/11," "JAIL GUARDS 6/11," "INMATES 6/11," or "EMS 6/11."

Jobs:

1. Barbizon Lighting Company is hiring a project manager. The role's duties will include quality and cost control of projects through to their closeouts, coordination and sequencing with all trades, manufacturers, and end-users, and acting as the primary contact for vendors, subcontractors, and customers plus others. Applicants should have five or more years experience in project management in the field of technical theater, TV, or construction, as well as prior theatrical dimming/control experience. Learn more and apply at https://barbizon.com/careers.

News:

NBCU is launching an unscripted pitch accelerator for independent producers and creators to get their unscripted projects in front of the NBCU creative team. Five projects will receive a $20,000 development deal with NBCU. Applications are open until June 30 at 11:59 P.M. Applicants will need a one-page pitch document, a pitch deck, a character reel (if applicable), their resume, and a release form. Learn more and apply at https://www.nbcuniversallaunch.com.