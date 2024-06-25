Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June, 25 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Checking in with the stars of new MGM+ series "Hotel Cocaine": The sun-drenched glamour of 1978 Miami comes to vivid life in the new MGM+ series "Hotel Cocaine" — but it’s not all glimmering swimming pools and big, stylish sunglasses. The series is set around the real-life Mutiny Hotel and Club, a hangout for the rich and famous and a center of drug activity. Danny Pino plays general manager Roman Compte, who struggles to keep the peace in a tumultuous environment. READ FULL STORY.

Marvin and Aleah Montague Meat The Mushroom: It's the pioneering vegan brand known for its innovative plant-based products and recent national success on ABC's Shark Tank has launched their exciting Swap Out The Swine movement. They will be embarking on a 2-day tour across Atlanta on June 25-26, stopping at select restaurants to showcase their signature Shroomacon. For more information, click here.



Chris Gardner (man who Will Smith portrayed in the Pursuit of Happyness) alongside Bharani Rajakumar, CEO of Transfr: Chris gardner has now partnered with Bharani Rajakumar, CEO of Transfr, the leader in virtual reality (VR) training solutions that help young people discover, explore and prepare for careers. Transfr’s VR simulations provide immersive training experiences for a range of jobs in high-demand industries. This collaboration is about bringing together technology, inspiration, opportunity, and action to help young people create alternative pathways to well-paying careers.



Newly-crowned Miss Georgia Ludwidg "Lulu" Louizaire: Ludwidg Louizaire is employed as a marketing coordinator for the Pronghorn Company. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2019

from Virginia’s Hampton University, graduating with a degree from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. She is the founder of "Roads to the Classroom" backpack and school supply drive, benefiting 300 students. A recipient of the Changemaker Award, she is a board member for The Scholarship Plug foundation. A first-generation college graduate, Ludwidg is bilingual. Her community service initiative is entitled "Education for Every Student."

Dr. Bernadette Anderson talks National Men's Health Month: June is National Men's Health Month, a time to remind men of the health issues they face and what they can do to take charge of their health. Men are significantly less likely than women to see a doctor or report symptoms to a health care provider. Only 60 percent of men go to the doctor for a yearly, routine check-up, and 40% won’t go until something is seriously wrong

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: The 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame nominees have been announced. Ally Lynn gives us the details.