Checking in with the stars of new MGM+ series 'Hotel Cocaine'

The sun-drenched glamour of 1978 Miami comes to vivid life in the new MGM+ series "Hotel Cocaine" — but it’s not all glimmering swimming pools and big, stylish sunglasses.

The series is set around the real-life Mutiny Hotel and Club, a hangout for the rich and famous and a center of drug activity. Danny Pino plays general manager Roman Compte, who struggles to keep the peace in a tumultuous environment.

Pino was born and raised in Miami, and says the show’s attention to period detail is unmatched.

"Authenticity is a big deal," says the actor. "Being in polyester, wide lapels, platform shoes, I think the transformation — the transportation — begins with us on-set and the wardrobe, and hopefully it translates to our audience at home."

Co-star Mark Feuerstein echoes the praise for the show’s wardrobe department.

"It took everything not to steal it from the wardrobe department," Feuerstein laughs of one particular outfit. "Our costume designer Adela Cortázar had to fly back to LA in the middle of filming to go to vintage stores to get all that authentic stuff."

Emmy Award winner Michael Chiklis and Yul Vazquez also star in "Hotel Cocaine," which premiered on Sunday, June 16, and is streaming exclusively on MGM+. To hear more from all four stars, click the video player in this article.