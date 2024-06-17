Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 17, 2024

Butterflies return to Chattahoochee Nature Center:

If you’re a longtime viewer of Good Day Atlanta, you know we rarely let a summer pass by without a visit to Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center. And that’s because, for the past 11 years, the 127-acre retreat has dedicated the summer months to one of the most magical creatures on Earth: butterflies!

The wildly popular Butterfly Encounter is back at Chattahoochee Nature Center through Aug. 11, bringing hundreds of beautiful native butterflies inside a large mesh tent and allowing visitors to learn about the winged insects through interaction and observation.

Open daily until 4:30 p.m., the Butterfly Encounter is included with admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, which is $20 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children ages 3 to 12. Bringing cameras is highly encouraged, of course — the photo opportunities are pretty spectacular — and there are even chances to buy host plants with which to create your own home butterfly garden.

After spending some time in the Butterfly Encounter this morning, we also visited the Discovery Center’s Nature Exchange, a unique program in which explorers can collect various items from nature — things like shells and fossils — and turn them in for points. Those points can then be traded in for other items from nature, including shimmering geodes and animal skulls.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting and on current and upcoming programs, click here.

Yung Joc hosts men's self-help event: This celebratory Men's Appreciation event's goal is to encourage men to take a moment to restore themselves, acknowledge them for their efforts and provide a space for men to have a self-help day. The event, which will happen Monday night, features live musical performances, giveaways and raffles, and a "Man Cave" featuring exclusive grooming activities.

Best books of 2024 so far: Amazon's list of 2024's best books includes something for everyone. Every year, Amazon's editors read more than a thousand books, and senior editor Lindsay Powers shared with Kaitlyn Pratt a few of their favorites that made the cut.

Maddy and Violet McGraw on their new horror film, 'The Necklace': Madeleine and Violet McGraw have garnered widespread acclaim for gripping performances in "M3GAN" and 2021’s "The Black Phone" respectively. In the new film, a cop steals a necklace from the evidence room in the hopes of making good with his estranged wife, only to instead bring more trouble when their daughters are haunted by the evil spirit inhabiting the jewelry.

Kierra M dishes on "Bad Boy's" big box office: The summer movie season is heating up and ''Bad Boys: Ride or Die's'' impressive haul at the global box office has marked a major financial milestone. Entertainment contributor Kierra M joins Kaitlynn Pratt with a message for fans from one of the film's stars.