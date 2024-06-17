Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 17, 2024

Published  June 17, 2024 11:07am EDT
Butterflies are back at Chattahoochee Nature Center

The wildly popular Butterfly Encounter brings hundreds of beautiful native butterflies inside a large mesh tent and allows visitors to learn about the winged insects through interaction and observation.

If you’re a longtime viewer of Good Day Atlanta, you know we rarely let a summer pass by without a visit to Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center. And that’s because, for the past 11 years, the 127-acre retreat has dedicated the summer months to one of the most magical creatures on Earth: butterflies!

Open daily until 4:30 p.m., the Butterfly Encounter is included with admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, which is $20 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children ages 3 to 12. Bringing cameras is highly encouraged, of course — the photo opportunities are pretty spectacular — and there are even chances to buy host plants with which to create your own home butterfly garden.

After spending some time in the Butterfly Encounter this morning, we also visited the Discovery Center’s Nature Exchange, a unique program in which explorers can collect various items from nature — things like shells and fossils — and turn them in for points. Those points can then be traded in for other items from nature, including shimmering geodes and animal skulls.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting and on current and upcoming programs, click here

Yung Joc hosts men's appreciation event

A day after Father's Day, rapper Yung Joc is taking the time to celebrate men with a special event aimed at providing the space for a self-help day. The rapper and event organizer Sherie Phillips sat down with Alex Whittler to talk about the event in Atlanta.

Amazon's best books of 2024 so far

Amazon's list of 2024's best books includes something for everyone. Every year, Amazon's editors read more than a thousand books, and senior editor Lindsay Powers shared with Kaitlyn Pratt a few of their favorites that made the cut.

Maddy and Violet McGraw talk 'The Necklace'

Sisters Madeline and Violet McGraw have already garnered widespread acclaim for their performances in films like 'M3GAN' and 'The Black Phone,' and now they're working together on the upcoming film 'The Necklace.' The sisters talked with Buck Lanford about the new movie, having fun while filming scary scenes, and more.

'Bad Boys' franchise hits major milestone

The summer movie season is heating up and ''Bad Boys: Ride or Die's'' impressive haul at the global box office has marked a major financial milestone. Entertainment contributor Kierra M joins Kaitlynn Pratt with a message for fans from one of the film's stars.

