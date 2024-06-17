Butterflies are back at Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center

If you’re a longtime viewer of Good Day Atlanta, you know we rarely let a summer pass by without a visit to Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center. And that’s because, for the past 11 years, the 127-acre retreat has dedicated the summer months to one of the most magical creatures on Earth: butterflies!

The wildly popular Butterfly Encounter is back at Chattahoochee Nature Center through Aug. 11, bringing hundreds of beautiful native butterflies inside a large mesh tent and allowing visitors to learn about the winged insects through interaction and observation.

Open daily until 4:30 p.m., the Butterfly Encounter is included with admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, which is $20 for adults, $16 for students and seniors, and $14 for children ages 3 to 12. Bringing cameras is highly encouraged, of course — the photo opportunities are pretty spectacular — and there are even chances to buy host plants with which to create your own home butterfly garden.

After spending some time in the Butterfly Encounter this morning, we also visited the Discovery Center’s Nature Exchange, a unique program in which explorers can collect various items from nature — things like shells and fossils — and turn them in for points. Those points can then be traded in for other items from nature, including shimmering geodes and animal skulls.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting and on current and upcoming programs, click here.