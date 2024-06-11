Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 11, 2024

Here are the guests and special segments featured on Good Day Atlanta on June 11, 2024.

Father's Day shopping at PXG Atlanta: We’re just days away from Father’s Day — and if your dad is a golfer, we found a place with plenty of gifts that will suit him to a "tee."

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at PXG Atlanta, the 3,100-square-foot golf store at Lenox Square in Buckhead — and trust us, we needed a few hours to fully experience this high-tech golfer’s paradise.

READ FULL STORY

PXG Atlanta is located at 3393 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. To book a fitting, click here — and to get a look inside the store, click the video player in this article!

Atlanta man competes on FOX's "Name That Tune": Atlanta native Charles Turner just showed his musical prowess on this week's episode of FOX's ''Name That Tune.'' He chatted with Alex Whittler about his time on the show, what you should know before competing, and his love of music.

Dr. Taz Bhatia talks about balancing high cortisol: If you have hormonal imbalances, you may have too much of the stress hormone cortisol. Dr. Taz Bhatia breaks down what the hormone does and how you can balance your cortisol levels.

Entertainment news with Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville: A cryptic post on social media has Nicki Minaj fans spiraling, and Elon Musk is threatening to ban his employees from using Apple devices after the tech giant announced plans for its own AI. Christina ''Ms. Basketball'' Granville shares the latest entertainment news.