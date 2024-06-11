Father’s Day shopping at Buckhead’s PXG golf store

We’re just days away from Father’s Day — and if your dad is a golfer, we found a place with plenty of gifts that will suit him to a "tee."

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at PXG Atlanta, the 3,100-square-foot golf store at Lenox Square in Buckhead — and trust us, we needed a few hours to fully experience this high-tech golfer’s paradise.

PXG features a large showroom stocked with golf clubs, bags, apparel, and accessories — basically, everything your dad will need for a busy summer of putting and driving.

But what happens if your father isn’t quite sure which clubs he needs — or which ones will help improve his game the most? Well, PXG has that covered with its pair of high-tech fitting bays, which are outfitted with virtual golf simulators that analyze body position and swing data and help the store’s golf pros match customers to clubs. Fittings with those pros are available by appointment only and include a full bag (which takes around two hours), woods or irons (one hour), combination (one-and-a-half hours), and putter (a one-hour experience). Oh, and for a little real-world practice, the store also features a 124-square-foot practice putting green.

PXG Atlanta is located at 3393 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. To book a fitting, click here — and to get a look inside the store, click the video player in this article!