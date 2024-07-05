Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 5, 2024

New play "The Wash" gets world debut in Atlanta:

"How come I have never heard of this before?"

That single question changed Atlanta native Kelundra Smith’s life. And now, with her world-premiere play "The Wash," Smith is hoping nobody will need to ask it again.

"The Wash" tells the real-life story of the 1881 Atlanta washerwomen strike, during which Black laundresses led a strike for better wages in the weeks leading up to the International Cotton Exposition.

"The Atlanta washerwomen strike was one of the first and largest successful labor strikes of the post-Civil War era," explains Smith. "African-American laundresses who were fed up with being stiffed on their wages decided to take their power back, and they said, ‘No pay, no wash.’"

Smith first became aware of the story during a 2017 trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. The writer says she was astounded that she hadn't previously learned about the historical event, and upon further research, became inspired to write about it.

"When I think of clothes flying in the street, people getting their laundry back wet or soiled, people wrestling each other to say, ’No, you’re on strike now, we’re not working anymore,’ it felt theatrical to me," Smith says.

"The Wash" was chosen by the National New Play Network for its Rolling World Premiere initiative, which means three or more theaters premiere distinct productions of the play within an 18-month period. The play opened at Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre last month and is set to take the stage at The Academy Theatre in Hapeville in a production from Impact Theatre Atlanta from July 11 through 28. It is then scheduled to open in theaters in St. Louis and Chicago in 2025.

Balsamic Pork Tenderloin Marinade

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tsp fresh rosemary

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves - minced

1.5 to 2 pounds pork tenderloin

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, rosemary, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic.

Place the tenderloin in a Zip-loc bag and pour marinade over it. Make sure all parts of the meat are coated with marinade.

Remove and let marinate for at least four hours and up to 24 hours before cooking. When you are ready to cook, remove the tenderloin from the marinade, letting the excess drip off. Discard marinade.

