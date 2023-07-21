Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 21, 2023

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival returns this weekend:

"Listen, and let your body move."

That was the advice we received last year ahead of a unique festival in Atlanta -- and this weekend, we're ready to do it all over again.

The 14th annual Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival is happening today through Sunday at Moving in the Spirit, located at 1458 La France Street Northeast in Atlanta. Presented by the Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute, organizers say the festival aims to share the culture, art, and traditions of Africa -- and includes a packed lineup of music and dance workshops taught by world-renowned instructors. Workshops on this year's schedule include Guinea Dance, Dunun for Dancers, Sabar Vibes, and Ivory Coast Djembe/Dunun.

During an appearance on Good Day Atlanta last year to talk about the event, festival coordinator Aiyetoro Frazier discussed the close link between African dances and storytelling.

"A lot of West African dance is connected to some aspect of what's happening," Frazier said. "So, you have people who are fishing, people who are farming, people who are hunting, people who are warriors. So, all of these different dances and music have stories that are connected to them."

Along with the schedule of workshops, organizers say the festival will also include an African-inspired marketplace, food, and a Children's Camp. Admission for single classes costs $20, and one-day and all-access passes are also available. For more information on the festival, click here.

Since we had festival performers at the FOX 5 studios last year, we decided this year, we'd bring our show to them! We spent the morning at Moving in the Spirit, getting a special sneak peek at this year's event -- click the video player in this article to check it out!

