Woman awarded $1.2M for injuries sustained at Forsyth County Walmart

A Forsyth County jury recently awarded a $1.2 million verdict against Walmart for injuries sustained by Tammy Callihan in 2020, according to a press release.

Represented by Morgan & Morgan attorneys Robert Fickett, Michael Woodard, and Greg Bosseler, Callihan had declined a $350,000 settlement offer from the defense before being awarded the seven-figure sum.

The incident occurred while Callihan was shopping at a Walmart in Jasper. A Walmart employee struck her with a shopping cart and the impact resulted in injuries to her neck and back, aggravating a pre-existing disc herniation that required spinal surgery.

"We’re pleased the jury recognized the impact the severe injuries had on Ms. Callihan’s life," said Robert Fickett. "She now experiences daily, recurrent pain that limits the activities of her daily life, including holding her grandchildren and walking her dog. I’m proud we were able to secure justice for our client and provide her with some peace of mind as she moves forward with her life."

The case, heard by Judge John Carbo in the State Court of Forsyth County, Georgia, was listed as Case No. 22SC-0759-B. Walmart was represented by Rakhi McNeill of Waldon Adelman Castilla Hiestand & Prout.