Police investigate SW Atlanta shooting that left 2 men injured

The Brief Two men are recovering after a shooting in southwest Atlanta left them both with leg wounds early Saturday morning. Atlanta police officers discovered both victims around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Trinity Avenue. Both men were alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene.



Two men were taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the legs in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 200 block of Trinity Avenue around 1:30 a.m. following reports of gunfire.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two men who had been shot in their legs.

Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when authorities located them.

Emergency responders took both men to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators are actively looking into the incident, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding a potential suspect or what led to the gunfire. Additionally, Atlanta police have not stated whether the two victims knew each other or if any arrests have been made.