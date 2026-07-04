Firefighters battle flames at Roswell home on Friday night

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The Brief Firefighters rushed to a home on Chattahoochee Street during heavy thunderstorms following reports of occupants trapped inside on Friday. The first crew arrived in under three minutes and faced heavy flames extending through the roofline before bringing the fire under control. One displaced resident escaped safely, and firefighters managed to rescue two cats from the burning structure.



Firefighters launched an aggressive attack against a house fire that erupted during a Friday summer storm in Roswell.

What we know:

Crews responded to a home on Chattahoochee Street on Friday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the Roswell Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving an emergency report that occupants were still trapped inside the house.

The first fire engine arrived at the scene in under three minutes from being dispatched.

Upon arrival, crews faced heavy smoke and flames pushing from the corner of the home and extending through the roofline.

Firefighters launched an interior attack while a search team entered the house within about a minute of arriving.

The only resident had already escaped safely and was found across the street.

Crews brought the flames under control in less than 20 minutes.

During their search, firefighters rescued two cats from inside the house.

No injuries were reported among civilians or first responders. The home was damaged, leaving the homeowner displaced.

Crews conducted rekindle checks throughout the night.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Alpharetta Fire Corps Volunteers, the Roswell Police Department, Roswell E911, Georgia Power, and Atlanta Gas Light.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Roswell firefighters battle a blaze on Chattahoochee Street on July 3, 2026. (Credit: Roswell Fire Department)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the house fire, which remains under active investigation.

It is currently unclear how much financial or physical damage the structure sustained.