2 women injured in Atlanta shooting on Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA - Two women were hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to a call in downtown Atlanta where they discovered two female victims.
The women were located in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Both victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed a motive behind the shooting or revealed what led to the gunfire. Additionally, Atlanta police did not say what time the victims were found or provide an update on how severe the injuries were.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.