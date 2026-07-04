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2 women injured in Atlanta shooting on Piedmont Avenue

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Downtown
Published July 4, 2026 3:12 PM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 3:12 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Two women were taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in downtown Atlanta.
    • Police officers discovered both female victims when responding to the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue.
    • Authorities have not released details regarding a motive for the shooting or the condition of the victims.

ATLANTA - Two women were hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a call in downtown Atlanta where they discovered two female victims. 

The women were located in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue. 

Both victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a motive behind the shooting or revealed what led to the gunfire. Additionally, Atlanta police did not say what time the victims were found or provide an update on how severe the injuries were.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department.

DowntownCrime and Public SafetyNews