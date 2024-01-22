Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 22, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta History Center celebrates 100 years of Atlanta Girl Scouts: New year, new cookie season!

Yes, Girl Scout Cookies are back on sale, which means many of us are looking forward to our deliveries of Thin Mints and Samoas! But right now at the Atlanta History Center, guests can also take a look back at the fascinating history of Girl Scouting in Atlanta.

The Don and Neva Dixon Rountree Visual Vault — located in the Allen Atrium of the Atlanta History Center — is currently dedicated to all things Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. The exhibit "Atlanta Girl Scouting: A Century of Empowerment" traces the steps (and hurdles) it took to establish Girl Scouting outside of Savannah, and how the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta has since grown to include 34 counties and a current membership of more than 30,000.

READ FULL STORY

The Atlanta History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $24 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $10 for youths ages 4 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this fascinating exhibit!

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health news: Cold weather means folks are getting sick, and weather-related injuries. Dr. Winawer gives the latest on how to prevent all of this.

Entertainment attorney Lisa Bonner gives insight on celebrities' lives being depicted in films and TV with or without their approval: Bio-pics and series have been around for centuries. Some with approval from the family, or the main character, and some with disapproval. Lisa Bonner gives information on how this can be done without facing legal action.

Mani Millss has the latest in entertainment news: Common and Jennifer Hudson have seemingly confirmed their relationship. Mani Millss has the details.