Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 22, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Updated 11:39AM
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Celebrating a century of Atlanta Girl Scouts

Right now at the Atlanta History Center, guests can take a look back at the fascinating history of Girl Scouting in Atlanta.

Atlanta History Center celebrates 100 years of Atlanta Girl Scouts: New year, new cookie season! 

Yes, Girl Scout Cookies are back on sale, which means many of us are looking forward to our deliveries of Thin Mints and Samoas! But right now at the Atlanta History Center, guests can also take a look back at the fascinating history of Girl Scouting in Atlanta.

The Don and Neva Dixon Rountree Visual Vault — located in the Allen Atrium of the Atlanta History Center — is currently dedicated to all things Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. The exhibit "Atlanta Girl Scouting: A Century of Empowerment" traces the steps (and hurdles) it took to establish Girl Scouting outside of Savannah, and how the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta has since grown to include 34 counties and a current membership of more than 30,000. 

READ FULL STORY

The Atlanta History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $24 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $10 for youths ages 4 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this fascinating exhibit!

Understanding hypothermia's risks, symptoms

Hospitals are seeing their fair share of weather-related injuries as the country gets hit by a brutal cold. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Alyse Eady to break down what you need to know about hypothermia.

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health news: Cold weather means folks are getting sick, and weather-related injuries. Dr. Winawer gives the latest on how to prevent all of this. 

The issues behind portraying real people in film

New films like the upcoming 'The Court Jester' have raised questions about a person's right when it comes to being represented in the media without their consent. Attorney and bestselling author Lisa Bonner sits down with Joanne Feldman to take a look at the subject.

Entertainment attorney Lisa Bonner gives insight on celebrities' lives being depicted in films and TV with or without their approval: Bio-pics and series have been around for centuries. Some with approval from the family, or the main character, and some with disapproval. Lisa Bonner gives information on how this can be done without facing legal action. 

Mani Millss on Common's big relationship news

After months and months of rumors, Common and Jennifer Hudson seem to be ready to publicly confirm their relationship. Radio personality Mani Millss shares the latest.

Mani Millss has the latest in entertainment news: Common and Jennifer Hudson have seemingly confirmed their relationship. Mani Millss has the details. 