Atlanta History Center celebrates 100 years of Atlanta Girl Scouts

New year, new cookie season!

Yes, Girl Scout Cookies are back on sale, which means many of us are looking forward to our deliveries of Thin Mints and Samoas! But right now at the Atlanta History Center, guests can also take a look back at the fascinating history of Girl Scouting in Atlanta.

The Don and Neva Dixon Rountree Visual Vault — located in the Allen Atrium of the Atlanta History Center — is currently dedicated to all things Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. The exhibit "Atlanta Girl Scouting: A Century of Empowerment" traces the steps (and hurdles) it took to establish Girl Scouting outside of Savannah, and how the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta has since grown to include 34 counties and a current membership of more than 30,000.

Included in the exhibit are artifacts honoring the 80th anniversary of Atlanta’s first Black Girl Scouts, highlighting the work of teacher and administrator Bazoline Usher and educator and activist Sadie Mays to form the more than 30 troops that became District V. The exhibit also marks the 100th anniversary of Camp Timber Ridge, established in 1924 when the Atlanta Civitan Club donated nearly 40 wooded acres near Mableton.

And, of course, there are vintage Girl Scout uniforms (wait until you see the bell-bottoms…) and boxes of "retired" Girl Scout cookies — in other words, plenty of items that’ll take you right back to your childhood! Atlanta Girl Scouting: A Century of Empowerment will remain on display until May 2024, and is included with the price of admission to the Atlanta History Center.

The Atlanta History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $24 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $10 for youths ages 4 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this fascinating exhibit!