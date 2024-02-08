Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 8, 2024

Wining and dining for Valentine’s Day at Aberdeen Steakhouse:

Does your ideal Valentine’s dinner include crisp white tablecloths, perfectly-cooked prime streaks, and a lengthy list of fine wines? If so, a trio of Milton restaurateurs says it has the perfect spot for your romantic night on the town.

Igor Ognjenovic, Bemir Mehmedbašić and Igor Mitic form the powerhouse trio behind Aberdeen Steakhouse, which opened last May in the Crabapple community in Milton. Joined by general manager Andy McCoy and executive chef Thomas Mikesell, the owners say their goal is to present guests with a true fine dining experience, taking inspiration from the kind of iconic American steakhouses with soft lighting, deep booths, and the best cuts of meat available (including a 38-ounce prime tomahawk ribeye, which the owners say is a rarity in our area).

For Valentine’s Day (which is next Wednesday, in case you forgot…), the restaurant is offering a special four-course menu crafted by Mikesell — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive sneak peek at the special dishes being featured for the holiday. We also spent a little time back in the kitchen getting some tips on preparing the perfect steak, and then learned about wine pairings with McCoy, who also happens to be a certified sommelier.

Aberdeen Steakhouse is located at 3000 Heritage Walk in Milton, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu and prices, click here.

"Married to Real Estate's" Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson talk season 3: Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson, juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. Catch "Married to Real Estate" Thursday nights at 9 on HGTV.

"I Can See Your Voice" contestant and Atlanta local Christian Strong: Ken Jeong hosts the show, and the premise is a contestant tries to figure out who is a good singer and who is a bad singer based on clues and watching them lip lynch. With help from celebrity panelists in next week's "Motown Night" episode, including Adrienne-Bailon Houghton, Cheryl Hines, Johnny Gill, NeNe Leakes and Kate Flannery, the contestant tries to decide if the "Secret Voice" is a good or bad singer.

The Brass Tap shows how to prepare the perfect and easy-to-plan-for Super Bowl spread at home: Owner Shamir Rodriguez shows off loaded nachos, buffalo ranch fries, BBQ bacon cheeseburgers, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more delicious items that will pair well with everything! For more information on The Brass Tap click here.

Apple TV+ series "Manhunt": The upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024. Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, "Manhunt" is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Watch the trailer here.