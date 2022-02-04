Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 4, 2022

Georgia’s iconic Driftwood Beach featured in "The In Between":

Joey King and Kyle Allen may be the stars of the new Paramount+ original movie "The In Between," but one of Georgia’s most famous beaches sure gets a lot of screen time, too.

The supernatural romance, which begins streaming on Paramount+ Friday, Feb. 11, was filmed in metro Atlanta — but cast and crew spent one memorable day at the famed Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island.

"It was the best day that we had," says the Emmy-nominated King. "It was our last day, and it was truly the best."

"It was sort of an afterthought," says the film’s director Arie Posin. "No one thought the production would be able to move down there; it’s pretty far from Atlanta. And I walked out there, and I was like, ‘What is this?’"

Filmmakers say the haunting beach ended up being a perfect visual for the film, which is part love story and part ghost story.

"It began with a loss," says screenwriter Marc Klein. "Grief over actually losing someone who was very close to me. They died very tragically at a young age and in the days following her death, I believe she tried to reach out to me. I had a couple of experiences I couldn’t explain."

And for the cast, dealing with such heavy subjects on-screen meant keeping things much lighter off-camera.

"It was such a joy working with Joey," says Celeste O’Connor, who plays Shannon. "She’s hilarious…literally, she would be making everyone laugh, and would always be joking around."

"The In Between" is streaming now on Paramount+.

Jazz singer Karla Harris looks ahead to a busy year:

Navigating the pandemic has been a challenge for every kind of artist and performer. But for Atlanta-based jazz singer Karla Harris, it’s also been unexpectedly productive.

"I converted a closet in my home into a recording studio," says Harris. "And I started writing again … collaborating with a friend of mine."

But now, the artist and educator is getting back out on stage. Later this month, she’ll perform at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center as part of the Blue Stone Jazz Series.

"It’s a high energy, dynamic show with a lot of Latin jazz and originals and pop tunes with a jazz emphasis, jazz arrangements, and things. So, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great band; Sam Sims on bass has worked with Janet Jackson and Trammell Starks with Peabo Bryson, and just a multitude of great people. And these musicians bring all of that experience to the stage and to the music."

And Harris is looking forward to even more stage time in the coming year, thanks to a unique opportunity to share her passion for music.

"I was selected for a grant from South Arts … an organization that supports the arts in underserved communities throughout the South. So, Joe Alterman and I will be going out in July to North Carolina and South Carolina and will be performing at some places that don’t have an opportunity to see jazz normally, and also working with kids."

Karla Harris will take the stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 18th at 8:00 p.m. — for information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

Patrick WIlson stars in new film "Moonfall": In "Moonfall," a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find that they might have prepared for the wrong mission.

Pike Nursery helps you get your spring garden started: It’s only February, but if you’re itching for Spring there’s no need to wait to start your garden. I’m going to show you how to get a jump start on spring by starting veggie seeds indoors. Click here to find the Pike Nursery nearest you.

Pet of the day from Best Friends: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day. For more information click here.

Valentine's Day Shortbread Cookies: Sweet Cheats Bakery owner and former national level figure competitor Shirley Hughes joins us with a lesson on how to bake and decorate shortbread cookies for Valentine's Day. See recipe below. For more information click here.

Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

1 ½ cups butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

5 cups AP flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

Instructions

1) Cream butter and sugar.

2) Beat in eggs and vanilla.

3) Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt.

4) Chill for 1 hour before baking.

5) Bake at 400 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes.

Royal Icing

Ingredients

3 oz egg whites

4 cups powdered sugar

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions

1) In a mixing bowl with the whisk attachment beat the egg whites until frothy.

2) Gradually add the 1 cup of powdered sugar on low until the sugar is completely incorporated and the mixture is shiny.

3) Add food coloring to desired color. (Optional)

4) Beat the mixture on high for 5-7 minutes until stiff, glossy peaks form.

Notes:

-Make sure to always cover with a damp towel when not using

-You can flavor and color after you have beaten the sugar into the egg whites.

-If a looser consistency is desired, add water to the mixture a little at a time.