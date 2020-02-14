Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 14, 2020

New England meets Aegean Sea at Marietta seafood restaurant: What tops your list of romantic Valentine’s Day getaways? A cozy, candle-lit dinner in New England? Or maybe a cruise on the Aegean Sea? Well, we’ve got good news. Thanks to a popular Marietta restaurant, you can experience both in one night…without ever leaving the state. Click here for more.

Apple roses from Chef D: He's a fitness expert with a passion for cooking. Daniel Day stops by Good Day Atlanta with healthy Valentine's treat that is easy to make at home. For more information on Daniel Day follow him on Instagram @danielday52 . For more on today's recipe see below.

Apple Rose Recipe

Ingredients:

-Puff Pastry Sheets

-Red Apples

-Lemon Juice

-Your Favorite Jelly Filling

-Powder Sugar/Cinnamon to top

-Dough Roller

-Pizza Cutter

-Large Bowl

-Cupcake Tin

-Non Stick Baking Spray

Cut the apple in half

Core the middle

Thinly slice the apple and place pieces into a bowl of lemon water

Microwave for 2.5 min to warm water and soften apples

Roll out each puff pastry sheet and cut into ~3in x 15in strip

Align softened apples along the edge of the pastry overlapping the slices

Spread jelly filling over the apples

Fold the pastry sheet over to blanket the apple slices

Apply another layer of jelly

Carefully roll into a rose

Place in a non stick cupcake tine for ~25 min on 350

Let cool and top with powder sugar/cinnamon

Making Valentine's Day a family event without breaking the bank with event planner Brittany Sharp: Valentine's Day can be stressful but it shouldn't...after all it's a day of love. Party planner Brittany Sharp stops by Good Day Atlanta to create a beautiful experience at home. There are tons of ways that you can create a beautiful tablescape by grabbing items from the Dollar store and making this day a family affair. For more information, Brittany Sharp or The Sharp Standard click here.

Give words of affirmation this Valentine's Day: Krystal Lee from Praise 102.5 talks to Katie Beasley about giving words of affirmation to your significant other. For more information on Kyrstal Lee or the Willie Moore Jr. show click here.

Pike Nurseries talks plants on Valentine's Day with Ron Gant. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Rescue: For more information click here.