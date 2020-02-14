New England meets Aegean Sea at Marietta seafood restaurant

What tops your list of romantic Valentine’s Day getaways? A cozy, candle-lit dinner in New England? Or maybe a cruise on the Aegean Sea?

Well, we’ve got good news. Thanks to a popular Marietta restaurant, you can experience both in one night…without ever leaving the state.

Rounding out a busy Valentine's week, the Good Day feature team spent the morning at Marietta Fish Market, one six local restaurants owned by Gus Tselios of Marietta Family Restaurants. If you know anything about Gus — and we’ve spent plenty of time with him here at Good Day Atlanta — he does everything big, starting with the look of the restaurant. The exterior, with a giant lighthouse on the roof, is inspired by the Cape Elizabeth lighthouse in Maine, and the murals on the walls inside show scenes from the Aegean Sea, reflecting his family’s Greek heritage.

Oh, and then there’s the giant aquarium inside, installed by the team from the long-running Animal Planet show “Tanked” and actually featured on one of the episodes.

But where Marietta Fish Market really goes big is on the menu. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s menu features fried, grilled, and broiled seafood platters, with specialties including Broiled Maine Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Legs, Bang Bang Calamari & Shrimp, and even Grilled Octopus.

Of course, for Valentine’s Day, the team expects to serve plenty of Gus’s Famous Oysters on the Half Shell, featuring a half-dozen flash-friend oysters baked with butter, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and garlic.

We did our best to clear out the kitchen this morning, eating as much seafood as possible (click the video player for proof!) — but there’s still plenty left for Valentine’s Day dinners.

Located at 3185 Canton Road in Marietta, Marietta Fish Market is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

