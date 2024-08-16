Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 16, 2024

Expand / Collapse search

Published  August 16, 2024 11:11am EDT
Brews and views at Sugar Hill's The Rooftop

The Rooftop is a bar and music venue born out of Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard's passion for entertaining and features an amazing view of The Bowl at Sugar Hill.

ATLANTA - The Rooftop in Sugar Hill:

It’s the hottest hangout in downtown Sugar Hill — a place where the only thing better than the drinks and live music is the incredible view.

We’re talking about The Rooftop, a bar and music venue opened in June 2023 by Jennifer Silvestro and Jeff Blanchard. Silvestro says the space was born out of the couple’s passion for entertaining: "[We] treat it as our living room and patio," she says. 

But, let’s be honest, most of us don’t have a living room or patio that overlooks The Bowl at Sugar Hill, the 1,700-seat amphitheater which draws national acts including rock bands Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket (who happen to be playing a show with special guest Vertical Horizon on Saturday night). That means folks sitting at the outdoor counter get a great view of the shows happening below. That said, Silvestro and Blanchard also book their own live music nightly, giving local musicians a place to play.

The Rooftop focuses on beer, wine, and cocktails, but does allow customers to bring in their own food. Nearby Shine Pizza even created a "Rooftop Exclusive" menu, from which guests may order food to be delivered.  

The Rooftop is located at 5019 West Broad Street Northeast, Suite M-307, in Sugar Hill, and regular hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on visiting the bar, click here. And check out Instagram for the bar’s weekly lineup of live music.

Southern Bistro's surprising smash burger

There's a lot to like on the menu at Southern Bistro near Chastain Park, including their classic Southern Bistro Burger. But it's something not on the daily menu that's become a ''smash'' hit on Monday nights that caught the attention of Burgers with Buck.

Burger with Buck at Southern Bistro: See if Buck enjoys the Southern Bistro Burger. Check out their menu here.

Girl's flag football programs are booming

The Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Foundation have made it a goal to elevate girl's flag football in Georgia and across the nation, and that hard work is paying off. The Falcons' Amanda Dinkel and flag football player Alexandria Lofton sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the program.

Amanda Dinkel and Alexandria Lofton talk Atlanta Falcons Girl's Flag Football expansion: In 2017, the Atlanta Falcons initiated a plan to introduce girl's flag football to high schools in Georgia, where no schools offered the sport at the time. They proposed a pilot program to Gwinnett County, the state's largest school district, which launched in fall 2018. By fall 2020, Georgia became one of only four states (joining Alaska, Nevada, and Florida) to officially sanction girls' high school flag football. With the Falcons' support, Alabama has since sanctioned the sport, and its popularity is growing in Montana.  From the growth of the game and so much support from Arthur Blank, the NFL continued to push the initiative and now, flag football will be an official Olympic sport in the 2028 LA games.

Romance blooms in 'Tempted by Love'

In ''Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love,'' a world-lass chef living in Europe rushes home to take care of her aunt and sparks up a romance with a younger man along the way. Garcelle Beauvais, Vaughn Herbon, and Donna Biscoe star in the new Lifetime movie, and they visited Good Day to talk about working together.

Garcelle Beauvais, Vaughn Herbon and Donna Biscoe on Lifetimes "Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love": "Tempted by Love" delves into the complexities of romance and personal growth. The story follows an award-winning chef who falls in love with her attractive, younger driver, after taking a trip to see her aunt – creating a narrative that is both heartwarming and thought-provoking. "Tempted by Love" premieres on Saturday. Watch the trailer here.

Devotion turns deadly on 'Killer Relationship'

On ''Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins,'' the former New York prosecutor examines crimes of passion that reveal the dark side of ''true love.'' Jenkins chatted with Alex Whittler about taking a closer look at these cases.

Oxygen True Crime’s "Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins": As host, executive producer, and former New York prosecuter, Faith Jenkins takes a deep dive into cases where devotion becomes deadly. Jenkins, a former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, explores the heart-stopping details of murders traced back to romantic liaisons and close friendships that seemed perfect on the surface. Stories investigated this season include a beloved second grade teacher who goes missing just as she’s embarking on a new chapter in her life; an alleged former DEA agent found dead after living a quiet life in the Florida Keys; a Korean War veteran whose murder unveils a tangled web of secrets and betrayal and a mother who vanishes on her way home from a prenatal yoga class. The new season premieres Saturday at 8 p.m.

The many benefits of mulching

Mulch can be a gardener's best friend. There are many benefits to adding it to your outdoor space. The experts at Pike Nurseries explains the best way to do it.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on the benefits of mulching: Find the location nearest you here.

Veda Howard's 'wisdom nugget' on focus

Focus can be a powerful tool that we can use to better ourselves and our lives. Praise 102.5 Veda Howard shares one of her wisdom nuggets on how you can defend yourself from distractions.

Veda Howard shares one of her Wisdom Nuggets: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show, Veda Howard shares a Wisdom Nugget - an inspiring or encouraging quote from herself, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by scripture. Listen to Howard on Saturday and Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5  