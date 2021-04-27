Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 28, 2021

Atlanta Opera continues partnership with Center for Puppetry Arts:

Last fall, Atlanta Opera debuted a unique combination of opera, circus and puppets— and the end result earned rave reviews and standing ovations.

So, as they say in the theatrical world — it’s time for an encore.

Following its innovative production of "Pagliacci" — performed under a massive circus tent and utilizing both live performers and puppets created by Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts — Atlanta Opera is now presenting a new adaptation of the Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht classic "The Threepenny Opera" in a similar setting, this time at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. When FOX 5 interviewed Atlanta Opera artistic director Tomer Zvulun last fall, he explained the idea of staging the outdoor performances: "Being outside…under a circus tent...it's surreal. And we're embracing that surreal idea."

"The Threepenny Opera" first opened in 1928 and features such memorable songs as "The Ballad of Mack the Knife" and "Pirate Jenny." In this production, puppets designed by Jason Hines of Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts embody the "chorus of beggars" — a creative way to limit the number of human performers together on stage — and headline a trio of short films during the performance. Audiences sit under the tent in small, distanced "pods" consisting of two to four people, and performances only run for about an hour. Face coverings are also required for all audience members.

Of course, while the puppets get plenty of attention, the cast of "The Threepenny Opera" consists of some of the top talent in the world; Grammy Award winner Jay Hunter Morris takes on the role of MacHeath in this production, for example.

We spent the morning under the tent with Morris and the creative team behind this exciting new production — click the video player in this article to check it out.

For more information on "The Threepenny Opera" — which continues with performances through Sunday, May 9 — click here.

George Chidi of "The Next Atlanta" and Fox Soul's "The Tammi Mac Late Show," discusses financial literacy in the Black community:

George Chidi breaks down the importance of financial literacy in the Black community and gives viewers tips on banking, banking apps, and digital currency. You can keep up with Chidi on the "Tammi Mac Late Show" on Fox Soul Wednesday nights at 11 p.m. For more information click here.

Connie Giordano talks her role in the new HBO series "Mare of Easttown":

HBO's new mystery show chronicles the dark side of a close-knit community and how past tragedies can continue to define the present. Actress Connie Giordano plays the role of Patty DelRasso, a nurse and restaurant owner who was one of Mare’s high-school basketball teammates. The all-star cast includes Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, Sosie Bacon, Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, and Evan Peters. The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on April 18. You can catch new episodes every Sunday. Click here for more information on the show.

Maria More talks easing back into a fitness routine as COVID restrictions loosen:

Many gyms and fitness centers are no longer 24 hours due to COVID restrictions. Many facilities use that time to clean the equipment and make sure all areas are sanitized. With the vaccine roll-out, many cities and states are hoping that the numbers will get better.

Maria More has tips on how you can get yourself back into a steady routine as you prepare for things to re-open. You can keep up with Maria on Magic 107.5 Middays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can also follow her on social media @MariaMore.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: If you would like to adopt today's pet of the day click here.