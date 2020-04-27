Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 27, 2020

Studying the “Sweet Science” with Doraville fitness center:

Although Gov. Brian Kemp allowed gym and fitness centers to re-open last Friday, some are choosing to wait. That includes Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club in Doraville, where owners say they’ll take a little more time to prepare before welcoming clients to the facility again.

That said — right now, the gym is offering live workouts on social media, giving people a little taste of “sweet science” from right in the comfort of their own home.

According to owner and head trainer Marty P. Hill, "Hitting a bag, jumping rope, and, of course, the famous focus that everyone loves -- the speed bags -- those workouts can burn between 500 and 1,000 calories a workout, without ever getting in the boxing ring."

We stopped by Sweet Science Fitness Boxing Club to chat with Hill about the physical benefits of boxing workouts, and to try out a few of the boxing moves ourselves!

WEB LINK: https://www.sweetsciencefitness.com

Chef Jernard Wells home cooking on Good Day Atlanta:

He is known as "The Chef of Love" and believes in cooking from the heart. Atlanta's Jernard Wells is a cookbook author and appeared on several Food Network shows. Like many, Wells is cookin a lot more at home in quarantine and today he wants to share his tips on creating a delicious breakfast omellete. For today's recipe see below. For more on Jernard Wells follow him on Instagram @chefjernard.

Omelette Recipe:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/3 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup of cheddar cheese

1/2 cup diced cooked turkey

4 eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms, onion, tomatoes; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until onion are crisp-tender. Add turkey cook 1 to 2 minutes or until hot.

In small bowl, combine eggs, salt and pepper; blend well. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook until egg mixture is set, lifting edges occasionally to allow uncooked egg mixture to flow to bottom of skillet.

loosen edge of omelet and fold other half over filling.

Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory University School of Medicine answers your Coronavirus questions:

Many businesses have been given the green light re-open in Georgia. But was it the right time?

Dr. Neil Winawer breakdowns herd immunity and immunity testing for viewers on Good Day Atlanta.

For more information on Winawer or to participate in his Coronavirus Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donating blood for coronavirus:

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were one of the first A-list celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus. They both tested positive back in March while in Australia. The couple stayed in qurantine while there and then later returned to the U.S. after being given the all clear. Now they've decided to donate blood to help with the vaccine.

Mani Millss from Nashiville's 101.1 The Beat joined Good Day Atlanta via skype to talk more about why the couple decided to do it. You can follow Mani on social media @ManiMillss





