Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 25, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Paolo's Gelato 25th anniversary: Would Virginia-Highland even be Virginia-Highland without Paolo’s Gelato? We’re not sure … and frankly, we never want to find out!

Paolo’s Gelato Italiano has officially been a staple in the Atlanta neighborhood for a quarter of a century — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we helped owner Paolo Dalla Zorza celebrate his shop’s milestone 25th anniversary. READ FULL STORY.

Prentice Penny's new Hulu doc chronicles the birth, rise and backlash of Black Twitter: Prentice Penny is an Emmy-nominated, Peabody, and Golden Globe-winning writer-director-producer who has brought his unique voice and sensibilities to some of today’s most beloved projects. Penny is best known for his role as the showrunner, executive producer and frequent director for HBO’s hit award-winning comedy "Insecure." Penny directed and produced "Black Twitter: A People's History," which premiered at SXSW in March. Based on Jason Parham’s Wired article "A People’s History of Black Twitter," this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life. It will debut on Hulu on May 9.

T.I. And Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris teams up with viral sensation VanVan for empowering new song "Be You": Five-year-old viral rapper Savannah "VanVan" McConneaughey dropped her new song "Be You," featuring T.I. and Tiny Harris’ youngest daughter, Heiress Harris. The music video was directed by MC Lyte. The storyline begins in a classroom where the two girls are captured with their friends. Their teacher steps out of the classroom to take a call and instructs the kids to consider the concept of "Be You." As the educator is absent, the children break into song and dance to their tracks.

Food & Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington gives three easy pasta dishes using spring produce: The dishes look fancy but they're so simple to make. Food prep seasonal veggies, boil pasta, toss together, add seasonings, fresh herbs (optional). Every dish is dressed with fresh lemon juice and EVOO. You can eat it hot or cold. Add proteins like chicken, salmon or steak. Great for on-the-go, picnics and something the kids can make for mom for Mother's Day lunch. Lisa will also have a Mother's Day cooking demo on Friday, May 10 at noon at Williams-Sonoma.