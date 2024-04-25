Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 25, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  April 25, 2024 11:07am EDT
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta: 

Paolo's Gelato celebrates 25th anniversary

For 25 years, Paolo Dalla Zorza has been serving up a delicious taste of Italy from his store in Virginia-Highland, and now he's having a big bash to celebrate the milestone.

Paolo's Gelato 25th anniversary: Would Virginia-Highland even be Virginia-Highland without Paolo’s Gelato? We’re not sure … and frankly, we never want to find out!

Paolo’s Gelato Italiano has officially been a staple in the Atlanta neighborhood for a quarter of a century — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we helped owner Paolo Dalla Zorza celebrate his shop’s milestone 25th anniversary. READ FULL STORY.

New series looks at legacy of Black Twitter

The docuseries 'Black Twitter: A People's Story' looks at what made Black Twitter a phenomenon, a community, and a force for change. Documentarian Prentice Penny talked with Alex Whittler about his favorite Black Twitter moments, how 'onlookers' capitalize on Black creativity, and more.

Prentice Penny's new Hulu doc chronicles the birth, rise and backlash of Black Twitter: Prentice Penny is an Emmy-nominated, Peabody, and Golden Globe-winning writer-director-producer who has brought his unique voice and sensibilities to some of today’s most beloved projects. Penny is best known for his role as the showrunner, executive producer and frequent director for HBO’s hit award-winning comedy "Insecure."  Penny directed and produced "Black Twitter: A People's History," which premiered at SXSW in March. Based on Jason Parham’s Wired article "A People’s History of Black Twitter," this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life. It will debut on Hulu on May 9.

Heiress Harris teams up with VanVan for song

T.I. and Tiny's daughter Heiress and viral social media sensation VanVan joined forces for 'Be You,' a song all about being yourself. The dynamic duo talked with Alex Whittler about writing their song and showed her how to do their signature dance.

T.I. And Tiny’s daughter Heiress Harris teams up with viral sensation VanVan for empowering new song "Be You": Five-year-old viral rapper Savannah "VanVan" McConneaughey dropped her new song "Be You," featuring T.I. and Tiny Harris’ youngest daughter, Heiress Harris. The music video was directed by MC Lyte. The storyline begins in a classroom where the two girls are captured with their friends. Their teacher steps out of the classroom to take a call and instructs the kids to consider the concept of "Be You." As the educator is absent, the children break into song and dance to their tracks. 

Perfect spring pasta with Lisa Washington

Fresh spring produce and pasta are the perfect pair, and food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has some fancy yet simple recipes your family will love.

Food & Lifestyle expert Lisa Washington gives three easy pasta dishes using spring produce: The dishes look fancy but they're so simple to make. Food prep seasonal veggies, boil pasta, toss together, add seasonings, fresh herbs (optional). Every dish is dressed with fresh lemon juice and EVOO. You can eat it hot or cold. Add proteins like chicken, salmon or steak. Great for on-the-go, picnics and something the kids can make for mom for Mother's Day lunch. Lisa will also have a Mother's Day cooking demo on Friday, May 10 at noon at Williams-Sonoma. 