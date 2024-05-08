1 shot, 1 in custody after domestic disturbance at Henry County home

article

Police in Henry County are investigating a shooting after a domestic situation on Tuesday night.

Officers say they found one person who had been shot on Mary Drive in McDonough.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police took the other person involved into custody.

Investigators say they are looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting to determine whether any charges will be filed.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Henry County Police Department.