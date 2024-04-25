Virginia-Highland staple Paolo’s Gelato Italiano turns 25

Would Virginia-Highland even be Virginia-Highland without Paolo’s Gelato? We’re not sure … and frankly, we never want to find out!

Paolo’s Gelato Italiano has officially been a staple in the Atlanta neighborhood for a quarter of a century — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we helped owner Paolo Dalla Zorza celebrate his shop’s milestone 25th anniversary.

But first, a little backstory. Born in Treviso — an Italian city north of Venice — Paolo says he initially went to school to become a veterinarian. Now, we know what you’re thinking: how did that lead to gelato? Well, the business owner says he had trouble finding good gelato during his travels in America, and decided he should be the one to bring the frozen treat to Atlanta! Paolo’s Gelato Italiano opened in 1999, and it’s been going strong ever since (there’s even a second location in the Bahamas!). And, by the way – Good Day Atlanta featured Paolo's around the time it first opened – so, we have a long history with the shop!

Made using fresh fruits, vegetables, and other ingredients, a few of Paolo’s popular gelato flavors are amaretto, pistachio, chocolate, and espresso. Non-dairy options are also available, and flavors include green apple, guava, mango, and papaya. Oh, and the menu also includes other Italian desserts, including cannoli and tiramisu.

Paolo’s Gelato Italiano is located at 1025 Virginia Avenue, and its current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. For more information on visiting the business and to check out flavors, click here. And tonight's big 25th anniversary bash is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – and everyone's invited!