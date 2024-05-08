Woman hospitalized after shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was hit by a bullet fired into a southwest Atlanta apartment.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the Villages at Carver on the 100 block of Moury Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman who had been shot in her left leg.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators believe the woman was inside an apartment when someone fired into the building from outside. At this time, police have not released any information about the motive for the shooting or the gunman's identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.