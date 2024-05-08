DeKalb County 10-year-old representing Georgia at Scripps National Spelling Bee

article

A DeKalb County elementary school is celebrating one of its students who is gearing up to represent Georgia in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fourth-grader Sarv Dharavane won the 63rd Annual Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee in March with the word "dashiki."

"When I spelled my championship word right, I was non-plussed and elated at the same time," Dharavane said. "I love words, and back in November, when I heard there was a classroom spelling bee, I thought, ‘Why not?’"

With that big victory, the 10-year-old is one of the two contestants selected from the Peach State heading to the national spelling bee at National Harbor, Maryland on May 28. The other is this year's runner-up and last year's champion, 14-year-old Matthew Baber from Rising Star Middle School in Fayette County.

Dharavane also won the Georgia State Technology Competition in Project Programming.

Austin Elementary will send off Dharavane with a special ceremony on Wednesday.