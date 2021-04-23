Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 23, 2021

Grant Park brewery prepares for busy summer on the patio:

It’s been nearly a year since we checked in on Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing, which spent the early part of the pandemic filling to-go orders before welcoming back customers to its spacious and dog-friendly outdoor patio.

"Having this has been huge," co-founder Geoffrey Williams told us then (you can watch that interview here), gesturing to the outdoor green space and tables. "You hit a table right here, you stay within your group, we run table service to you. All the servers are wearing masks, we’re all sanitizing as often as possible."

Those increased safety measures remain in place, and brewery staffers say the outdoor space remains extremely popular — especially with the addition of some special events like food truck visits and trivia nights.

Saturday, homemade dumpling company Kat’s Dumps will set up at Eventide Brewing, serving up its popular dumplings from noon until 10 p.m. or until they sell out. And what do you drink to complement the dumplings? How about 1911, the White IPA just released by the brewery last week, which staffers say was created in honor of International Women’s Day. Of course, that’s just one of many beers brewed by Eventide, including the Grant Part Sour (a Berliner Weisse), Dammerung (a Pilsner), and The A (an IPA).

Eventide Brewing is located at 1015 Grant Street SE in Atlanta; for more information, click over to the brewery’s website here. And for a look around the tasting room and patio, click the video player in this article!

Burgers with Buck celebrates Atlanta Burger Week at The Lost Druid:

The Lost Druid in Avondale Estates is a brewery featuring 21 beer taps plus additional non-alcoholic options. They describe themselves as a community-centric taproom with a shareable/small plate-oriented kitchen. However, that description doesn’t necessarily describe their signature White Bull Burger. First, it’s not small, and secondly, once you take a bite of it … it’s highly unlikely that you are going to want to share it with anyone.

How does this sound? A ½-pound blended brisket, chuck, and short rib patty with caramelized onions and romaine lettuce served on a buttered brioche bun. Sounds delicious already, right? Keep reading because what makes this burger truly unique is the roasted garlic-infused smoked gouda fondue.

In the professional opinion of #BurgersWithBuck (for the record, this is #BWBonGDA #260), the White Bull Burger is really good, and through Sunday it is an exceptionally good deal as well. The White Bull Burger served with kettle chips for the low price of… $10 for the remainder of #ATLBurgerWeek (4/19-4/25).

The Lost Druid is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Rob and Stacia Familo-Hopek, who each left their long-term professional careers to follow their passion, and it really seems to be working.

Wondering about the unique name? Turns out, Rob, who attended Oglethorpe University and lived in the Druid Hills area at the time, became fascinated with Druids. According to Stacia, as he learned more about them, he became aware that the Druids believed in respecting Mother Nature and respecting Mother Earth. He also learned that there were a group of Druids who were alchemists, and one of his passions was home brewing, which has a lot to do with chemistry. He started referring to himself as the Lost Druid, and when he decided to go from home brewing to opening a brewery, the name just made sense … and the rest, as they say, is history.

For more information about The Lost Druid including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://thelostdruid.com. And for more information on Atlanta Burger Week including participating restaurants and their special burger offerings, go to https://creativeloafing.com/burger-week. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Tips on how to create your own spring container garden with Pike Nurseries:

Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries shares with her choice of plants and flowers to create a spring container garden. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Atlanta Falcons Fan Experience:

The Falcons are changing up the fan experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Don Rovak, the vice president of sales and service for AMB Sports and Entertainment, joins Good Day to talk about the exciting details. For more information on Don Rovak or the Atlanta Falcons click here.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank holds large scale food distrubution event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

The pandemic has put even more pressure on already food-insecure families across Georgia and the need is greater than ever, so we want to tell you about large scale food distribution happening today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Jon West, the Atlanta Community Food Bank's President joins us with the details of the distribution. For more information on the event click here.

Major League Soccer returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Atlanta United are set to host their home opener: Atlanta United President Darren Eales joins us with more on the details on the season and home opener. For more information on Atlanta United click here.