Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!

Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!

This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed "Castle on Peachtree" — ahead of this year’s "Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall" series of tours. The seasonal event is presented by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, will happen Oct. 25-27 this year, with three tours each evening.

"The tour gives guests an opportunity to experience Rhodes Hall after dark," explained Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s senior director of communications, Traci Clark Rothwell, during our visit last year. "And it’s not a place you want to be by yourself after dark!"

Rhodes Hall is one of the most unique properties in the city of Atlanta: a granite mansion among the skyscrapers on Peachtree Street. It’s the last remaining mansion on the street, with a history that stretches back more than a century.

"It was built in 1904 for furniture magnate Amos Rhodes and his wife, Amanda, and is now the headquarters for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation," says Rothwell. "The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize and preserve Georgia’s historic resources."

"Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall" allows guests to take a guided tour through the mansion, hearing more about the history and — of course — the ghost stories that surround the property. Rothwell says almost everyone who spends time inside Rhodes Hall ends up having some kind of supernatural experience.

"One of the most common ones is a little girl in a white dress that is seen after hours," she says.

Will that little girl show up during this year’s tours? You’ll have to find out for yourself! Tickets for "Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall" are $35 per person (and include pre-tour beer and wine on the porch) and are available for those 21 years old and up. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. Rhodes Hall is located at 1516 Peachtree Street Northwest in Atlanta.