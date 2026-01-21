Goats in coats: Zoo Atlanta’s cutest cold-weather plan

article

The Brief Zoo Atlanta keepers make handmade coats to keep goats warm Contact Yard goats stay cozy during cold snaps Winter care shows the extra love behind the scenes



At Zoo Atlanta, a cold snap doesn’t slow things down — it just means it’s time to get creative.

What we know:

When temperatures drop, the keepers in the Contact Yard jump into action, pulling out sewing supplies and making custom jackets to keep the goats warm. Yes — goats in coats. And yes — it’s as adorable as it sounds. Each one is handmade and tailored, so the goats stay cozy and comfy without missing a beat.

While visitors might be bundled up and shivering a little, the goats are out there living their best lives — munching snacks, wandering around, and soaking up all the attention in their winter gear.

Zoo Atlanta says that it is monitoring the weather situation and any potential schedule changes for this weekend will be shared on their Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

What you can do:

Pet and livestock owners in North Georgia should keep in mind that animals get cold too. Here is a list of tips on how to take care of your pet or animal during extreme cold.