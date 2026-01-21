Goats in coats: Zoo Atlanta’s cutest cold-weather plan
ATLANTA - At Zoo Atlanta, a cold snap doesn’t slow things down — it just means it’s time to get creative.
What we know:
When temperatures drop, the keepers in the Contact Yard jump into action, pulling out sewing supplies and making custom jackets to keep the goats warm. Yes — goats in coats. And yes — it’s as adorable as it sounds. Each one is handmade and tailored, so the goats stay cozy and comfy without missing a beat.
While visitors might be bundled up and shivering a little, the goats are out there living their best lives — munching snacks, wandering around, and soaking up all the attention in their winter gear.
Zoo Atlanta says that it is monitoring the weather situation and any potential schedule changes for this weekend will be shared on their Facebook page.
What you can do:
Pet and livestock owners in North Georgia should keep in mind that animals get cold too. Here is a list of tips on how to take care of your pet or animal during extreme cold.
- Bring pets indoors when possible. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.
- Provide warm, dry shelter for outdoor animals, protected from wind, rain and ice.
- Use insulated bedding like straw or blankets — avoid materials that trap moisture.
- Dress short-haired or small pets in sweaters or coats during outdoor trips.
- Limit time outside and take shorter, more frequent walks in extreme cold.
- Check paws for ice, salt and chemicals that can irritate or burn skin.
- Increase food slightly for outdoor animals, as they burn more calories staying warm.
- Keep fresh, unfrozen water available and check bowls often in freezing temps.
- Never leave pets in unheated vehicles or garages during cold snaps.
- Check on outdoor and community animals regularly, including stray cats and livestock.